McKinley administrators knew of potential for violence that day, stabbing victim's mother alleges

"Common sense would dictate that the administration of the school would make sure that this child had safe passage from school at the end of the day, and they neglected to do that," said John V. Elmore, attorney for Aurielle Austin, Jeter's mother.

A 17-year-old has been charged in the attack on Jeter, while another 17-year-old has been charged with shooting the security guard. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has said other attackers are being sought and the investigation into the violence is ongoing.

Aside from the warning signs about potential violence in this situation, school and district officials also knew about violent incidents at the school perpetrated by students going back years, according to the legal claim, which accuses the district and Superintendent Kriner Cash of failing to adequately address security, despite that history, Elmore said.

"Had the supertintendent put policies in place to make the school safer for students and teachers, and then had the principal and vice principal at McKinley High School done more to protect Sirgio’s cousin, who was asking for help, this incident would have never happened," Elmore said in an interview Tuesday.