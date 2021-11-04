Mayville man charged with felony kidnapping, was wanted on prior kidnapping warrant

A Mayville man has been arrested and charged by Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies with kidnapping a woman Wednesday while he was already wanted for another kidnapping.

The department said deputies were notified early Wednesday morning that the suspect, 35-year-old Dimas R. Rios, was driving in the Town of Ellicott while holding a woman passenger in the vehicle against her will. At the time, Rios already had an active felony arrest warrant for second-degree kidnapping stemming from a prior incident.

Deputies spotted Rios' vehicle on Route 60 in Ellicott and attempted to pull Rios over. Rios then led deputies on a high-speed chase into Jamestown, where his vehicle got stuck in a yard on Vinnie Street. Rios then fled the area on foot.

In the meantime, the alleged kidnapping victim was safely secured and taken from the vehicle by local patrols as the sheriff's K9 unit began a human odor track from Rios' vehicle. He was eventually located hiding near a residence two blocks away.

Rios surrendered to the K9 unit and was taken into custody by deputies and Jamestown police officers.