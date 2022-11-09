Mayville man charged with felony for leaving scene of fatal bicycle accident

The Mayville man arrested in July by West Seneca police for DWI and whose vehicle was linked to the death of a bicyclist in a separate incident the same night will appear in Buffalo City Court Thursday for a felony hearing.

Nicholas J. Rosado, 37, of Mayville – who has also been identified as Nicholas Boaz – was charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. He faces up to seven years in prison.

Theodore Dionne, 27, of West Seneca, was riding a bicycle about 10:04 p.m. July 7 on Abbott Road near Kenefick Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene; police called his death a hit-and-run. Buffalo police did not make an arrest in the incident until Sept. 21, and Rosado was released on his own recognizance. He was arraigned before City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on Oct. 12.

Rosado has pleaded not guilty.

Rosado was arrested in West Seneca for five misdemeanors and multiple traffic violations later the night of July 7, West Seneca Police Capt. James P. Unger said July 12. Rosado allegedly drove his black Dodge Ram into two trees near North Covington Drive by Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo, about 2 miles from the bicycle accident. Unger said Rosado and a passenger fled on foot but were soon located in a backyard on Potters Road nearby.

In addition to DWI, the other misdemeanor charges in West Seneca Town Court against Rosado were criminal possession of a controlled substance; obstructing governmental administration; resisting arrest; leaving the scene of a personal injury accident; and several traffic and vehicle violations.

Dionne's death was the second involving a bicyclist in the span of a month. Local musician Sara Rogers was struck and killed while riding her bike on South Park Avenue near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino June 17; two other cyclists were hospitalized. Police said that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before the crashes.