Mayor's team says Steve Casey was on his own time when federal law was broken

His home raided

Casey left City Hall in 2014 to continue his campaign business and to work, from his home in East Aurora, for a developer based in Syracuse. A year later, in May 2015, state and federal investigators launched morning raids at his home and the homes of Pigeon and Christopher M. Grant, a strategist for candidates on the Republican side who had formed another political business with Casey.

Grant and Casey had solidified their alliance in 2010, when Grant served as chief of staff to then-County Executive Chris Collins. Grant and Buffalo’s deputy mayor persuaded a trio of county Legislature Democrats to join the Republicans to give Collins a majority that served his needs. As for Pigeon and Casey, they – rather than Democratic Party headquarters – got to tap the pipeline of patronage supplied by the Erie County Water Authority.