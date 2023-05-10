In the chaotic moments after the mass shooting last year at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue, Mayor Byron Brown was one of the first people on the scene.

When he arrived, Brown was escorted through the yellow police tape that zigzagged over the lot filled with police officers and other law enforcement officials. A SWAT truck was near the entrance to the market.

Brown can never forget what he saw that afternoon: "There were bodies on the ground, covered with white sheets."

As the one-year mark of the massacre approached, Brown spoke with The Buffalo News about his experience on that day, about the pain he witnessed and the resilience the city showed.

Brown is now the longest-serving mayor in Buffalo's history. He also is the city's first Black mayor. And in his time as mayor, he has lived in the Hamlin Park neighborhood, about a mile from Tops.

So for him to learn that the attack was not random, that the gunman had sought to kill as many Black people as possible, the massacre was more than an assault on his city: It was personal.

"I thought, why?" he said. "These were innocent people just grocery shopping. A lot of them seniors. Some that didn't even have the ability to run away from the shooter. It was a very painful, very painful experience. I can tell you that my place to express that pain was in the shower, in the morning or at night, where I just let the ... tears flow. And the water from the shower would wash them away."

Brown is famously reserved in public comments. But that was not the case last week as he talked about the year that has passed since May 14, especially about how inspired he is by the families of the victims who are honoring their loved ones by uplifting their communities.

"Their actions to me are nothing short of heroic," he said. "I think about what the families have gone through, the depth of their loss. And I might be curled up in a ball – not able to get up, not wanting to come out. But they keep getting up. They keep coming out. They keep speaking out. They keep working to make a difference, and to try to create a society, to try to help build a nation where this doesn't happen to other people and their families. And to me, that's the mark of true courage. And all of these family members to me are heroes."

Partly to honor those families, Brown is encouraging the community to partake in events scheduled from Friday through Sunday as a way to remember, reflect and heal. The events were organized by the 5/14 Remembrance Committee.

One of the families that has played a prominent role in the events is the family of Ruth Whitfield, who was killed in the massacre. One of the people Brown said he first encountered that day was Garnell Whitfield.

"I didn't take that as strange. He's our former fire commissioner. He comes to a lot of things in the community," Brown said.

"I said, 'Commissioner, thank you very much for being here to help.' And he said, 'Well, I am here to help, Mayor, but we can't locate my mother. My mother had gone to visit my father as she does every day. She was supposed to stop at the supermarket.' "

No one had heard from Ruth Whitfield, Brown said. And her car was still there in the parking lot, he told Brown.

"That was a pretty jarring moment," Brown said. "You know, we both held it together. And I'm sure as I was hoping, he was hoping that, you know, she would be OK. Found OK. That wasn't the case."

There were many more jarring and emotional moments for Brown and the city, including funerals and court appearances by the killer.

In the days that followed, Brown said he was proud of how the city responded, not with more violence but by coming together.

"People from all over the country, all over the world, commented on this incredible trauma, this incredibly horrific act, and how the people of Buffalo stayed together, lifted each other up and supported each other through this," he said.