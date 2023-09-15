Around 1 a.m. on a hot night early in the Covid-19 pandemic, Joseph A. Marasco stood across Morgan Street yelling "every vulgarity in the book" at a man he didn't know who just confronted him.

About 15 minutes later, a neighbor says he saw the man who was being yelled at, Matthew R. Gerwitz, get into his silver Lexus sedan. Gerwitz drove up to within a few feet of Marasco, who was still standing across the street.

"At that point, I heard the loud bang and I saw the flash," said Mark Pitcher, who lived next door to Gerwitz.

Pitcher testified Friday as Gerwitz's murder and attempted murder trial began in Erie County Court.

Gerwitz, 31, has been accused of killing Marasco and trying to kill six City of Tonawanda police officers in two shootings described by prosecutors as "senseless, deliberate chaos." They happened within a few hours of each other in the early morning of May 26, 2020. Gerwitz faces a murder charge and six counts of attempted murder of a police officer, as well as five weapons possession counts.

Now-retired City of Tonawanda Police Detective David Ljiljanich was injured in the shooting, taking two shots to his bulletproof vest and more to his groin and hip.

Prosecutors say the gun Gerwitz used to kill Marasco, 32, was a "ghost gun," one of several he assembled himself. The AR-style-rifle used to fire at police was illegally modified, according to prosecutors.

Gerwitz shot Marasco "without any plausible explanation," Assistant Erie County District Attorney Nicholas Bussi told jurors in his opening statement.

Prosecutors played for the jury video footage from a doorbell security camera that included the sound of a gunshot, immediately followed by a person yelling, "Call 911!"

Gerwitz left the area after the first shooting, but his car was low on gas and he had nowhere to go, Bussi said. A couple hours later he came back to the scene, which was surrounded by police tape and lit up by lights from a fire truck.

Gerwitz got back into his apartment and then got into a shootout with police as they tried to get him to exit his home, the prosecutor said. He fired at a detective on the porch, two officers near the porch and toward a police cruiser in the street. Down Morgan Street, he also fired at two officers who were responding to the scene of an officer shot.

He "unleashed pure mayhem, chaos and terror upon an innocent victim and six police officers," Bussi said.

Marasco, a friend and the friend's fiancée had been hanging out a Marasco's house on Morgan that night. After midnight, they decided to go to a 7-Eleven a couple blocks away at Seymour and Broad streets.

The friend, Michael Kosztowniak, and his fiancée drove to the store, but Marasco insisted on walking because he wanted to play the video game Pokemon Go on his phone, Kosztowniak testified. He walked past Gerwitz's apartment on Morgan on the way to the store.

When Marasco got to the store, he told his friend that while on the walk a man "told him to get away from his car," Kosztowniak said. The man also added "or something bad will happen to you," Kostowniak testified his friend told him.

Marasco was angry and wanted to go back to the scene of the confrontation, near Morgan and Clinton streets, Kosztowniak told the jury. The three drove back and Marasco yelled an expletive at the man and told him to "come out here and talk to me like a man," Kosztowniak said.

That is when a car pulled up to Marasco and there was the sound of a "large pop," he said.

In his opening statement, Frank M. Bogulski, Gerwitz's defense attorney, told jurors the case was "not as simple" as prosecutors wanted them to think.

Bogulski said his client never intended to hurt anyone that night, which he said is shown in his client's demeanor in video of his interview with police.

Gerwitz told police he was abandoned at a young age by his mother, Bogulski said, adding that his client "has issues with trust."

Like for many others, the pandemic was a stressful time for Gerwitz, Bogulski said.

Gerwitz did not have any supporters in the courtroom for the start of the trial Friday morning.

Gerwitz's trial is expect to last at least until late next week.