Mask mandate remains in effect in courts, but social distancing is reduced

New York State's chief judge said Monday that a mask mandate will remain in effect in public areas of court buildings until further notice.

However, the state has reduced the social distancing requirement for jurors from 6 feet to 3 feet, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said.

"In many of our criminal court buildings, 6-foot distancing has necessitated the use of multiple courtrooms in order to conduct a single criminal jury trial, and that has significantly limited the number of trials we have been able to conduct," DiFiore said in a video message to court staff.

"We are not making any change at this time to the requirement that all members of the public entering our court facilities must wear face coverings," the chief judge said. "And judges and court staff will also continue to wear masks in all public areas of our court facilities."

DiFiore explained that court buildings often are crowded and masking "is the most effective way, until further notice, to keep everyone safe and healthy."

