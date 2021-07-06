 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maserati driver pleads guilty in crash that killed two in South Buffalo
0 comments
top story

Maserati driver pleads guilty in crash that killed two in South Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month
Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown.

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to all charges against him stemming from a high-speed crash in South Buffalo in October 2019 that left two people dead. 

Antonio D. Brown, 35, pleaded guilty before Acting Erie County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek to four felonies: aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter and two counts of second-degree manslaughter, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Prosecutors said Brown, under the influence of alcohol, drove a Maserati at a high rate of speed north on Seneca Street in the early-morning hours of Oct. 27, 2019. The Maserati collided with a Toyota Yaris near Pomona Place, killing the driver, 33-year-old Anthony Twentyfive III and 32-year-old Kristin N. LaBruno by blunt force trauma. 

"This defendant made the decision to drive while intoxicated and speed down Seneca Street on a dark, rainy night," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a release. "His reckless actions resulted in the tragic death of two young people. I hope that the families of the victims feel that justice has been served by this defendant taking accountability for his actions by pleading guilty to all of the charges against him."

Brown faces a maximum indeterminate sentence of 8⅓ to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7. He remains released on $50,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

This cockroach robot is quick, tiny and unsquishable

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News