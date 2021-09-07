Maserati driver gets 3 to 9 years for fatal South Buffalo crash

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

A Buffalo man who admitted driving drunk in a fatal, high-speed crash on Seneca Street in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to three to nine years in prison.

Acting Erie County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek sentenced Antonio D. Brown, who pleaded guilty in July to killing Kristin N. LaBruno, 32, and Anthony Twentyfive III, 33.

The crash happened on Seneca, near Pomona Place, in the early morning of Oct. 27, 2019.

Brown, who was driving a Maserati and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.18% at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter and two counts of second-degree manslaughter.

He faced a maximum sentence of 8⅓ to 25 years. Brown, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody after the sentencing.

