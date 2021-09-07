 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maserati driver gets 3 to 9 years for fatal South Buffalo crash
0 comments
top story

Maserati driver gets 3 to 9 years for fatal South Buffalo crash

Support this work for $1 a month

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

A Buffalo man who admitted driving drunk in a fatal, high-speed crash on Seneca Street in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to three to nine years in prison.

Antonio Brown

Antonio D. Brown of Buffalo was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Acting Erie County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek sentenced Antonio D. Brown, who pleaded guilty in July to killing Kristin N. LaBruno, 32, and Anthony Twentyfive III, 33.

The crash happened on Seneca, near Pomona Place, in the early morning of Oct. 27, 2019.

Brown, who was driving a Maserati and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.18% at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter and two counts of second-degree manslaughter.

He faced a maximum sentence of 8⅓ to 25 years. Brown, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody after the sentencing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find the Andromeda Galaxy in the night sky

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News