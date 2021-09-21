Maryland man, 21, killed walking on I-190

A 21-year-old Maryland man was killed early Saturday morning while walking in the I-190 in the Town of Tonawanda, state police said.

Troopers were called about 2:15 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian who was struck.

The man, identified as Christian A. McCracken, of Sykesville, Md., was a passenger in a vehicle heading south on the highway when there was an argument with the driver, troopers said Tuesday in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Dayton, Md., pulled over near the Sheridan Drive/Kenmore Avenue exit and McCracken got out.

A short time later, McCracken was walking in the roadway when he was struck by the driver of a pickup, a 30-year-old Buffalo man. Police said they don't know why McCracken was walking in the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.