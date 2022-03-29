Marshals say missing child taken by fugitive mother may be in Dunkirk, Fredonia

A missing child and her mother, who authorities say fled West Virginia, may be in the Dunkirk or Fredonia areas, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Adrienne G. Marean was charged March 7 with violating a family court order requiring her to transfer custody of 11-month-old Iris Chidester, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

Authorities believe Marean, 35, is driving a gray Toyota Prius with New York license plates JJR-1907. Marean is 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

The Marshals Service asks anyone who may have information on their whereabouts to call 304-623-0486 or 911 tips may also be sent through the Marshals Service's tip app.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

