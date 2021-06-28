 Skip to main content
Marshals looking for 'person of interest' in killing of 22-year-old woman
Marshals looking for 'person of interest' in killing of 22-year-old woman

andre whigham

Andre Whigham, 27, is considered a "person of interest" in the killing of Tiara Lott.

 Photo courtesy U.S. Marshals Service

The U.S. Marshals Service asked for the public's help in locating a man it calls a "person of interest" in a Buffalo homicide from earlier this year.

Andre Whigham, 27, is believed to be the last person who saw Tiara Lott, 22, before she was killed, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

Lott disappeared in late January. Her body was found on railroad tracks near Wex Avenue more than two weeks later.

Tiara Lott

The body of Tiara Lott, 22, was found Feb. 13.

Whigham, who officials said should be considered armed and dangerous, is described as a Black male with brown eyes and several tattoos, including one on his neck. He stands about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Known by the nickname "Dro," he has connections to Ohio and North Carolina, authorities said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 867-6161 or the Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers mobile app, Buffalo Tips.

Up to a $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Whigham's arrest.

