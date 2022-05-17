Margus Morrison, 52, was shopping at Tops and then planned to see his mother. He never made it there

Frederick Morrison had just talked to his older brother around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Margus Morrison told him he was going to Tops soon to do some shopping and planned to come to their mother's home afterward.
But Margus, 52, never showed up. And Frederick's calls to his older brother went unanswered.
"I got worried, because I knew something wasn't right," Frederick said.
He heard there was a shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, where his brother shopped, and decided to go to the scene. Later that night, he found out his brother was among the 10 people killed in the worst mass shooting in Buffalo's history.
"Everything, as you could imagine, is very much stressful," is how Frederick described the last few days. "Everything has been very chaotic."
Margus Morrison, a father of six children, graduated from Bennett High School in 1990. He had worked since 2019 as an afternoon school bus aide for Buffalo Public School's Stanley M. Makowski Early Childhood Center No. 99.
The school district described Morrison as a punctual and reliable bus aide. He had boarded his 13-student bus and was working on Friday, the day before he was killed, said district spokesman Ka'Ron Barnes.
He was one of three Tops victims who has worked for the school district.
Shooting victim Pearl Young, who had first been hired by Buffalo Public Schools in 1988, worked as an active substitute teacher since 2002, most recently at Emerson School of Hospitality, Barnes said. Aaron Salter, the Hutchinson Central Technical High School graduate and Tops security guard who was shot and killed trying to defend the store and patrons, had worked as a substitute in the district from 2008 to 2011.
Frederick Morrison said he has now lost his only remaining brother. His older brother, Leroy W. Morrison Jr., died in 2019.
He'll remember Margus as a funny, comical guy. The two often played basketball together.
"All his jokes weren't good," Frederick said, laughing, "but he was funny."
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.