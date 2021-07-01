March killing of 22-year-old man on Box Avenue ruled self-defense

A woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend in an apartment on Box Avenue near Moselle Street in March will not be criminally charged, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
Buffalo police officers found Rick Ross, 22, dead of a single stab wound to the chest after getting a 911 call at about 10:45 p.m. March 13, prosecutors said.
Ross' girlfriend killed him in self-defense, investigators determined.
There had been a domestic assault in progress before the woman stabbed Ross. She was beaten and her cellphone was broken, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The woman was fully cooperative in the investigation.
Crisis Services offers a 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 862-HELP (4357). The 24-hour state domestic and sexual violence hotline is 1-800-942-6906.
