Mandy Steingasser trial: DA touts DNA evidence, defense derides it

Forensic evidence either will convince a jury that Joseph H. Belstadt killed Mandy Steingasser, or that he didn't.
A prosecutor and a defense attorney offered widely divergent views of the value of the DNA evidence to be offered in the trial that began Monday in Niagara Falls.
Belstadt, 46, of the Town of Tonawanda, is charged with killing the 17-year-old Steingasser, who was last seen alive in North Tonawanda as she entered Belstadt's car about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, 1993.
Her body was found in a remote Lewiston park on Oct. 25, 1993, exactly 28 years before the opening statements by Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli and lead defense counsel Michele G. Bergevin.
Belstadt was arrested in April 2018, after decades as the prime witness, after DNA testing showed two of Steingasser's pubic hairs were found in his car in 1993. Earlier DNA tests had concluded the hairs weren't hers.
Belstadt, who was 18 at the time, told police he made no sexual advances toward Steingasser.
"Yet the evidence will show that two of her pubic hairs were found in his car – not in the seat she was seen getting into," Granchelli said during his 25-minute statement.
"You're not going to hear any evidence that Joe Belstadt even touched her, let alone killed her," Bergevin, who spoke for almost twice as long as Granchelli, told the jury.
She detailed DNA findings from the victim's jacket and underwear, all of which excluded Belstadt as a possible source of the genetic material. She said there were pubic hairs on the outside of the young woman's jeans, and they belonged to neither Belstadt nor Steingasser.
"There is only one reasonable, logical answer to the question 'What happened to Mandy?' " Granchelli said. "The evidence proves that the defendant, Joseph Belstadt, knows the answer to that question, because he murdered her."
"All the science in this case, all the logic in this case, points away" from Belstadt, Bergevin told the jury. "Since the evidence points away from Joe, they're going to try to distract you with words like 'false abili.' "
And indeed, the sides agreed that Belstadt went to North Tonawanda police on Sept. 21, 1993, and falsely told a detective that he had given Steingasser a ride in his car two days earlier, but then he dropped her off and went to Canada with some friends.
Granchelli said Belstadt asked four friends to tell investigators that he had gone to Canada, and when they agreed "to lie for him," he was "elated."
"Thank you, thank you, I love you," was what Granchelli quoted Belstadt as saying to his friends.
But within days, Belstadt had to admit to police that story was false. "I thought I needed an alibi for where I was," was Granchelli's quote from Belstadt to detectives.
"What does he need an alibi for?" Granchelli asked.
"That one lie to the police on Sept. 22 was the rock that started the avalanche," Bergevin said.
She said that Steingasser's death was a tragedy, but "when a man is accused for 28 years of a crime he didn't commit, that's a tragedy."
Granchelli said when Steingasser's body was found, her bra was tied around her neck and her pants were partially open, exposing her underwear. He said the autopsy found two brain hemorrhages and a skull fracture at her left temple.
He said the victim's pants were torn, a fingernail was chipped and all the hooks on the bra had been pulled off.
"Mandy Steingasser had been in a fight for her life. She lost," Granchelli said.
But Bergevin said there was evidence the bra was used to pull the corpse along the ground, and the skull fracture could have occurred during that effort. She noted that tests on mud from Belstadt's car and boots didn't match mud from the site where the body was found.
Granchelli said "there is no other person responsible" for the death besides Belstadt.
But Bergevin noted that DNA from an unknown male was found in Steingasser's underpants, and a trace amount of DNA from an unknown person was found in her vagina.