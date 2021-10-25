Mandy Steingasser trial: DA touts DNA evidence, defense derides it

She detailed DNA findings from the victim's jacket and underwear, all of which excluded Belstadt as a possible source of the genetic material. She said there were pubic hairs on the outside of the young woman's jeans, and they belonged to neither Belstadt nor Steingasser.

"There is only one reasonable, logical answer to the question 'What happened to Mandy?' " Granchelli said. "The evidence proves that the defendant, Joseph Belstadt, knows the answer to that question, because he murdered her."

"All the science in this case, all the logic in this case, points away" from Belstadt, Bergevin told the jury. "Since the evidence points away from Joe, they're going to try to distract you with words like 'false abili.' "

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

And indeed, the sides agreed that Belstadt went to North Tonawanda police on Sept. 21, 1993, and falsely told a detective that he had given Steingasser a ride in his car two days earlier, but then he dropped her off and went to Canada with some friends.

Granchelli said Belstadt asked four friends to tell investigators that he had gone to Canada, and when they agreed "to lie for him," he was "elated."

"Thank you, thank you, I love you," was what Granchelli quoted Belstadt as saying to his friends.