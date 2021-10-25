Mandy Steingasser trial: DA touts DNA evidence, defense derides it, ex-boyfriend testifies

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Belstadt, who was 18 at the time, told police he made no sexual advances toward Steingasser.

"Yet the evidence will show that two of her pubic hairs were found in his car – not in the seat she was seen getting into," Granchelli said during his 25-minute statement.

"You're not going to hear any evidence that Joe Belstadt even touched her, let alone killed her," Bergevin, who spoke for almost twice as long as Granchelli, told the jury.

She detailed DNA findings from the victim's jacket and underwear, all of which excluded Belstadt as a possible source of the genetic material. She said there were pubic hairs on the outside of the young woman's jeans, and they belonged to neither Belstadt nor Steingasser.

"There is only one reasonable, logical answer to the question 'What happened to Mandy?' " Granchelli said. "The evidence proves that the defendant, Joseph Belstadt, knows the answer to that question, because he murdered her."

"All the science in this case, all the logic in this case, points away" from Belstadt, Bergevin told the jury. "Since the evidence points away from Joe, they're going to try to distract you with words like 'false abili.' "