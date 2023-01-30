 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manager admits stealing $66,000 from Cheektowaga store

  • Updated
  • 0
A Cheektowaga woman has admitted she stole more than $66,000 from the store where she worked as a manager last year, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Marshawn Smith, 28, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits for a business in Cheektowaga. On 17 occasions, between April 20 and Aug. 18, Smith stole $66,298 from the deposit banking bags, a theft discovered after an internal company audit discovered the shortages, the DA's Office reported.

The problematic bank deposits all occurred during Smith's work shifts, video evidence showed.

Smith pleaded guilty Friday morning in Erie County Court to one count of felony grand larceny and faces up to seven years in prison at her sentencing April 18. 

As part of her plea she agreed to repay the $66,298 to her employer, which was not identified.

Prosecutors say she has not made any restitution to date. Smith remains released on her own recognizance.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

