A man was shot Saturday night near the Five Points neighborhood on Buffalo's West Side.

Buffalo police say the shooting took place just before 9:20 p.m. on Brayton Street off Rhode Island Street.

Detectives say a man who was outside was hit by gunfire. Police did not name the shooting victim and did not provide further details on the shooting.

He was listed Sunday in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.