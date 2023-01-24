Man wounded in shooting at Amherst hotel

A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday at a hotel in Amherst near the University at Buffalo North Campus, town police reported.

Amherst police say they were called at 4:20 a.m. to a disturbance at 42 Flint Road, the address of the Red Roof Plus+ hotel, one of several hotels clustered on Flint between Maple Road and Millersport Highway not far from the entrance to the campus.

Arriving officers found a man wounded by a gunshot. He was treated at the scene and taken to Erie County Medical Center for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Police did not provide additional details about the incident, which remains under investigation. A news release states there is no further threat to the public.

People who witnessed the incident are asked to call Amherst police at 716-689-1311.