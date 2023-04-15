A 19-year-old man was wounded in the foot in a shooting incident Friday afternoon, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Northwest District officers responded to a call about the shooting in the 200 block of Oakmont Avenue near Suffolk Street in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood just before 5 p.m.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injures, DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.