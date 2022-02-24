Man wounded in Falls 'Wild West' shootout pleads guilty

Charles H. Montague was shot in the foot during what a Niagara County prosecutor called "a Wild West shootout" on 19th Street in Niagara Falls last summer.

Thursday, Montague pleaded guilty in connection with that and another gun case, but he won't tell police with whom he was shooting it out, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.

County Judge John J. Ottaviano said he will sentence Montague, 31, of the Falls, to between five and seven years in prison for the two crimes at his next court date April 26.

The confrontation on 19th Street between LaSalle and Forest avenues occurred Aug. 24. Montague pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree reckless endangerment for that, as well as attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for a June 30, 2020, gun possession arrest.

Montague already is serving six years in prison after being ousted from a court-supervised drug treatment program he entered in 2019 after pleading guilty to selling cocaine. He was sentenced on that charge in December.

