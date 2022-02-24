 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wounded in Falls 'Wild West' shootout pleads guilty
Charles H. Montague was shot in the foot during what a Niagara County prosecutor called "a Wild West shootout" on 19th Street in Niagara Falls last summer.

Thursday, Montague pleaded guilty in connection with that and another gun case, but he won't tell police with whom he was shooting it out, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.

Charles Montague

Charles H. Montague pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with two cases.

County Judge John J. Ottaviano said he will sentence Montague, 31, of the Falls, to between five and seven years in prison for the two crimes at his next court date April 26.

The confrontation on 19th Street between LaSalle and Forest avenues occurred Aug. 24. Montague pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree reckless endangerment for that, as well as attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for a June 30, 2020, gun possession arrest.

Montague already is serving six years in prison after being ousted from a court-supervised drug treatment program he entered in 2019 after pleading guilty to selling cocaine. He was sentenced on that charge in December.

New crimes cost Falls gunman his chance at probation

LOCKPORT – Charles H. Montague, who took part in a shootout in Niagara Falls, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of post-release supervision Friday by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas. Montague, 22, of Linwood Avenue, was placed on interim probation March 1, but within two weeks he had committed two other crimes, Deputy District

