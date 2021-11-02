 Skip to main content
Man wounded, apparently seriously, in Seneca-Babcock shooting
Man wounded, apparently seriously, in Seneca-Babcock shooting

A man was wounded, apparently seriously, in a shooting incident Tuesday night in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, police responded to a call for the shooting about 8:20 p.m. in the first block of Keppel Street, near Seneca Street.

No further information was immediately available.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

