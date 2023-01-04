 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man with prior attempted murder, weapons conviction gets 5 years in gun case

A man convicted 11 years ago with attempted murder on Tuesday was sentenced as part of a plea in a gun case.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller sentenced Riyad Johnson to five years in prison and five years of parole.

Johnson, who turned 30 on Sunday, pleaded guilty in October to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a September 2020 arrest in Buffalo, according to court records.

Johnson had been indicted on charges of weapons possession and possession of cocaine.

In September 2012, Johnson pleaded guilty to attempted murder, weapons possession and witness tampering charges.

