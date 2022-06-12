 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man with loaded gun arrested at Buffalo march supporting gun control bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police said Sunday that officers arrested a man who had a loaded handgun at the March For Our Lives walk supporting gun control legislation on Saturday.

Amauri Smith, 19, of Buffalo, was observed by Intelligence Unit detectives to be carrying a firearm, said Michael DeGeorge, a spokesman for the police department. Patrol officers confronted Smith and recovered the gun. 

Smith was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Over the years, Mollie McCann Poblocki has been convicted of nearly bankrupting a medical practice by writing unauthorized checks, stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store and taking a car dealership’s credit card to make personal purchases.

Watch Now: Related Video

Demonstrators Call For Action On Gun Violence Epidemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News