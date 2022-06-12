Man with loaded gun arrested at Buffalo march supporting gun control bills

Buffalo police said Sunday that officers arrested a man who had a loaded handgun at the March For Our Lives walk supporting gun control legislation on Saturday.
Amauri Smith, 19, of Buffalo, was observed by Intelligence Unit detectives to be carrying a firearm, said Michael DeGeorge, a spokesman for the police department. Patrol officers confronted Smith and recovered the gun.
Smith was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
