Man with history of violence, escape wanted for questioning by Buffalo police following fatal shooting

Buffalo police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday morning, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported. The suspect is possibly armed and considered dangerous, police said.

According to the report, a woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle just after 8:30 a.m. near Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city's Leroy neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wanted for questioning is Adam Bennefield, 45. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. Anyone with information on Bennefield's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspect's whereabouts.

Pastor Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries said he is spearheading the community portion of the search for Bennefield. In a post on Facebook, Newkirk described Bennefield and the victim as married but "separated," and said the victim was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of her death. She had three kids, two of whom were in the car when their mother was shot, Newkirk said.

Newkirk was frustrated with the law enforcement response Wednesday given the detail that Bennefield was on the loose and potentially armed. Newkirk said there was no official identification of the suspect or alert from police until three hours after the shooting.

"He's a threat to the community, he's a threat to women, he's a threat to children," Newkirk said.

A man with the same name and birth date as Bennefield was released from Elmira Correctional Facility in 2015, where he spent about 15 years after he was convicted for kidnapping and escaping Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden. A plea deal negotiated by Bennefield's lawyer produced two felony counts of second-degree attempted kidnapping and first-degree escape, according to a News report.

Bennefield, described as "mentally troubled" at the time of his 2000 arrest, drove a stolen car to cut off the vehicle of his estranged girlfriend, The News reported, and then forced the ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Grand Island with police chasing them.

Bennefield, who was 22 at the time, then escaped the correctional facility by climbing over a 15-foot fence and a roll of razor wire at the top and was at-large for 19 hours, The News reported.