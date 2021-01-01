Man whose arrest was captured on video files brutality suit against Buffalo police

"The officers gratuitously inflected pain in a manner that was not reasonable in response to the circumstances," Vance's attorney wrote in a 33-page complaint.

The suit makes a large number of allegations, including that Vance's pat-down and arrest were unlawful, that officers used excessive force and some officers failed to intervene.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Named as defendants in the suit were the city; the Buffalo Police Department; Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood; Officers Jake Giarrano, Patrick Garry, Peter Masicci, Ann Devaney and John Hanover; Lieutenants John Seitz and Courtney Tripp; and Capt. Jeremy Connelly.

The Buffalo police report about Vance's arrest asserts officers pulled over an SUV Vance was driving at Sycamore and Lathrop streets. The SUV allegedly was speeding, had a license plate light out and did not display a registration, according to the report.

Vance also allegedly told officers he had marijuana, was on parole and out past his curfew, according to the report. As one of the officers was patting Vance down, according to the report, the officer found a firearm in Vance's waistband.

When the officer tried to take control of the gun, Vance "did attempt to flee and pull firearm from his waistband and refused to follow verbal commands," according to the report.