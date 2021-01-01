Man whose arrest was captured on video files brutality suit against Buffalo police

A man whose arrest by Buffalo police over the summer was captured on video filed a lawsuit this week alleging he was beaten and injured by officers during the traffic stop that led to his arrest.
Tyshawn Vance, who filed suit Monday in State Supreme Court, alleges officers threw him to the ground and hit him during the Aug. 14 stop on Sycamore Street.
Vance, 21, of Buffalo, also asserts in the suit he complied with all requests made by officers, including to step out of the vehicle and in allowing officers to frisk him.
"Suddenly, the defendants bear hugged the plaintiff and slammed him to the ground," the lawsuit alleges.
Officers found a gun in Vance's waistband during a search, police wrote in an arrest report from the incident.
The video, which had been posted on Facebook but was no longer visible as of Wednesday, showed two officers on the ground struggling with an injured Vance. The video did not show how the injuries occurred.
Vance suffered serious and some permanent injuries, including several eye injuries and some loss of vision, according to the lawsuit.
"The officers gratuitously inflected pain in a manner that was not reasonable in response to the circumstances," Vance's attorney wrote in a 33-page complaint.
The suit makes a large number of allegations, including that Vance's pat-down and arrest were unlawful, that officers used excessive force and some officers failed to intervene.
Named as defendants in the suit were the city; the Buffalo Police Department; Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood; Officers Jake Giarrano, Patrick Garry, Peter Masicci, Ann Devaney and John Hanover; Lieutenants John Seitz and Courtney Tripp; and Capt. Jeremy Connelly.
The Buffalo police report about Vance's arrest asserts officers pulled over an SUV Vance was driving at Sycamore and Lathrop streets. The SUV allegedly was speeding, had a license plate light out and did not display a registration, according to the report.
Vance also allegedly told officers he had marijuana, was on parole and out past his curfew, according to the report. As one of the officers was patting Vance down, according to the report, the officer found a firearm in Vance's waistband.
When the officer tried to take control of the gun, Vance "did attempt to flee and pull firearm from his waistband and refused to follow verbal commands," according to the report.
The 1-minute, 20-second cellphone video starts with two officers on the ground with Vance. Vance's eye is badly swollen and what appears to be blood is smeared on the asphalt.
The two officers are seen trying to hold Vance down. The video captures statements made by Vance, the person taking the video and the officers.
At one point in the video, Vance tells the officers he doesn't have a gun, but that he does have crack cocaine. Later, an officer indicates the gun is beneath Vance on the ground.
"I'm (expletive) going to shoot you if you move again," an officer is heard screaming in the video. "The gun is underneath him."
Police recovered a Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard, a semi-automatic pistol which was loaded with seven .380-caliber rounds, officers wrote in the report.
Vance was initially charged by Buffalo police with felony drug and weapons charges, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
He was indicted by an Erie County grand jury in September and arraigned in October on a felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. That criminal case remains pending, with the next appearance scheduled for Jan. 28, according to court records.