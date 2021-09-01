Man who torched Falls Airbnb apartment pleads guilty, may be deported

A visitor to Niagara Falls, who set fire to the bed in his Airbnb apartment and jumped out the window of the burning building, accepted a plea offer Tuesday.

Reymi Brito-Acosta, 23, of Plainfield, N.J., is not a U.S. citizen and may be deported after serving his prison sentence, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia said.

According to Savoia, Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said he likely will impose the minimum sentence of 3½ years on Brito-Acosta Nov. 9.

Brito-Acosta, who speaks only Spanish, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree arson for the March 30, 2020, fire in a second-floor bedroom at 1142 LaSalle Ave., Niagara Falls.

Two of three psychologists who examined Brito-Acosta after his arrest deemed him mentally incompetent to stand trial, and he spent 90 days in a mental health facility before being deemed competent, Savoia said after his arraignment.

