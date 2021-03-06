Man who stole Schimschack's appliances avoids jail

A Lockport man who stole and scrapped metal appliances from the former Schimschack's Restaurant in Pekin was granted a conditional discharge Friday by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.
Franklin D. Tester, 57, who already had paid $2,500 in restitution, pleaded guilty to petit larceny, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoeting said.
The theft occurred May 22, 2019. The stolen objects included refrigeration equipment, bar coolers and stainless steel shelves.
A co-defendant in the case, Tammy Gragg, 54, of Lockport, pleaded guilty in Lewiston Town Court to petit larceny.
Schimschack's, at 2943 Upper Mountain Road, closed as a restaurant in 2015. It was bought at auction in 2017 by Michael Kelly, owner of Niagara Construction Co., who has reopened it as a wedding and event venue.
