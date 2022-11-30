Man who stabbed girlfriend in altercation pleads guilty to attempted murder

A Cattaraugus County man who stabbed his girlfriend during an altercation in her Town of Collins home has pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder, a Class B felony, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Gabriel C. Melkioty, 22, of Olean, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he returns for sentencing Jan. 31 before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges. He remains held without bail.

Prosecutors said Melkioty assaulted his girlfriend on the afternoon of March 31, 2021, stabbing her several times with a pocket knife, beating her and strangling her until she lost consciousness.

She was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. A temporary order of protection remains in effect on her behalf.