Man who shot fellow turkey hunter in Lockport faces trial for damages

On May 8, 2020, Scott E. Brown was hunting turkeys off of Raymond Road in the Town of Lockport when he thought he spotted one and pulled the trigger on his 12-gauge shotgun.

The problem, he admitted later, was that he saw a turkey decoy, not a turkey. The bigger problem was another man was carrying it and when Brown opened fire, he wounded that man and his companion.

Brown, 59, has already faced criminal charges for his actions, but he also is being sued by one of the victims for more than $1 million in damages.

Michael Pachan, 46, also of the Town of Lockport, still has shotgun pellets lodged in his face, according to his attorney, Brittany L. Penberthy.

The other injured man, identified in court papers as Rob Virtuoso, did not sue Brown, according to court files.

Pachan and Brown both testified in depositions that they have decades of hunting experience.

Reversing a ruling last year by now-retired State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., the Rochester-based Appellate Division of State Supreme Court said April 22 that Pachan was entitled to what lawyers call "summary judgment" – an automatic win – on the issue of whether Brown was negligent.

That's because Brown didn't confirm he was shooting at a turkey, the five-judge panel ruled.

"A jury is going to decide what comparative fault Pachan had, if at all, but it's all a determination of damages. It is just a damages trial," Penberthy said.

Brown's attorney, Sean M. Spencer, declined to answer questions about the case, except to say that he won't try to appeal the negligence ruling further.

Brown pleaded guilty in Town Court to a reduced misdemeanor charge of attempted third-degree assault and was fined $900, court papers said.

The civil suit has been reassigned to State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III, who has scheduled a conference July 11 to choose a trial date.

The shooting occurred about 6:30 a.m., about half an hour after sunrise.

Pachan testified in his deposition that he and Virtuoso left their first hunting spot and walked to another, so Pachan picked up a turkey decoy and placed it in a black bag.

Pachan denied the decoy was visible, but Brown testified that he saw black and white spots, which was important "because turkeys' heads turn white in the spring."

"I swore it was a turkey," Brown said. "But the guy had a turkey decoy hanging off his side. So I could have saw that too."

Pachan said he was wearing leaf-design camouflage hunting garb as he followed Virtuoso down a path that made a 90-degree turn. Virtuoso stopped suddenly.

"He slowly turned at me and leaned into my face and he goes, 'I think that's a turkey decoy,' " Pachan testified. "I go, 'What do you mean? There's another hunter here?' Boom. That's when it happens."

Brown testified that he had set up two turkey decoys, one male and one female, and had tried two turkey calls about 10 minutes earlier.

"I looked to the left a little bit and I saw something black," Brown said. "So I started looking at it and I go, 'That's a big male turkey all puffed up – or he's not puffed up. He's just smart and he's standing there.' "

He said the purported turkey turned and starting moving toward some brush. "I pulled up and shot," Brown said.

He said he ran over and saw Pachan and Virtuoso face-down on the ground.

Pachan said he heard a loud bang, and compared the blow to "an instantaneous baseball bat to the face. I felt the force all over, because I took BBS into my forehead, my face, my neck, my chest, my hand."

Pachan said he was bleeding badly.

"So I hear steps running up and to the right of me and that's when Scott Brown had stepped out into the woods," Pachan testified. "I heard him saying, 'I can't believe that I did that. I can't believe that I did that.' I believe that I shouted out, 'How do you shoot someone?' And I think that he had said, 'I saw movement.' "

In Brown's version, he said Virtuoso jumped up and demanded, "How the hell do you shoot somebody turkey hunting?"

"I said, 'Well, your buddy's got a black bag and a decoy hanging off his waist,' " Brown said he answered.

Brown said he had not been drinking or using any drugs on the morning of the shooting. Brown also testified that he was in federal prison from 1996 to 1999 for "marijuana distribution," which is why after the shooting, he told the victims, "I'm a felon."

