Man who shot ex-girlfriend on street sentenced to 25 years to life
Lekeeta Holloman was walking back to her car after dropping her child off at daycare when her ex-boyfriend, Clarence Lamont Bryant, who had been lying in wait, shot her in the head, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Last month, a jury deliberated for just an hour to find Bryant guilty of second-degree murder.

On Friday, he was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 25 years to life in prison.

The slaying happened about 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2019, near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Maryland Street in Buffalo.

Bryant was also found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon.

In addition, Bryant was sentenced in a separate matter. In 2018, he was found guilty of possession of cocaine in Lackawanna and his case was assigned to drug court. If he successfully completed a drug rehabilitation program his charge would have been reduced to a misdemeanor. He failed to do so and was sentenced Friday to two years in prison and one year of post-release supervision which will run consecutive to his sentence for the murder and gun convictions.

