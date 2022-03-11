Man who shot ex-girlfriend on street sentenced to 25 years to life

Lekeeta Holloman was walking back to her car after dropping her child off at daycare when her ex-boyfriend, Clarence Lamont Bryant, who had been lying in wait, shot her in the head, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
Last month, a jury deliberated for just an hour to find Bryant guilty of second-degree murder.
On Friday, he was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 25 years to life in prison.
Buffalo Firefighter Kevin Kwiatkowski, who testified Tuesday at the start of the murder trial of Clarence Lamont Bryant, said Bryant's ex-girlfriend, Lakeeta Holloman, identified him as the man who shot her before she died.
The slaying happened about 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2019, near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Maryland Street in Buffalo.
Bryant was also found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon.
In addition, Bryant was sentenced in a separate matter. In 2018, he was found guilty of possession of cocaine in Lackawanna and his case was assigned to drug court. If he successfully completed a drug rehabilitation program his charge would have been reduced to a misdemeanor. He failed to do so and was sentenced Friday to two years in prison and one year of post-release supervision which will run consecutive to his sentence for the murder and gun convictions.