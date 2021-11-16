Man who sexually assaulted 4 teen girls in Lewiston home gets probation

Cohen said of Belter, "He is privileged, he comes from money, he is white. He was sentenced as an adult, appropriately. For an adult to get away with these crimes is unjust."

"He is tremendously remorseful for what he's done," defense attorney Barry N. Covert said. "There are clients who are never able to empathize with their victims no matter how much counseling they receive. Chris isn't one of them."

"It's going to be like a sword hanging over your head for the next eight years," Murphy, who retires Dec. 31, told Belter.

Cohen said the original judge in the case, the now-retired Sara Sheldon, made a similar warning to Belter in 2019. "There were none, no consequences," Cohen said.

Sheldon placed Belter on two years' interim probation to give him a chance to earn youthful offender status, which would have limited his sentence to four years and would have prevented him from having to register as a sex offender.

Sheldon predicted at the time that Belter would find it hard to comply with all the rules and restrictions she imposed, and in fact, he did not.

