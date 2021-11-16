Man who sexually assaulted 4 teen girls in Lewiston home gets probation

Christopher J. Belter, who sexually assaulted four teenage girls in separate incidents in his home, will remain on probation for another eight years.
Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III had previously decided that Belter, now 20, would not be granted youthful offender status, although the crimes occurred when he was 16 and 17 years old.
But Murphy said Tuesday he had decided that incarcerating Belter "would be inappropriate."
"I agonized, I'm not ashamed to say I actually prayed over what the appropriate sentence would be," Murphy said.
The original batch of charges against Belter included first-degree rape, but on July 1, 2019, Belter pleaded guilty to two felonies – third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse – and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, both misdemeanors.
The maximum sentence for the collection of charges was eight years in state prison.
As he left the courtroom, Belter walked past a reporter who asked him how he felt about not going to jail. Attorney Steven M. Cohen, who represents one of the victims in a civil suit – one of three Belter faces – was not so reticent.
"Justice was not done here today," Cohen said. Asked for his client's reaction, Cohen said, "She's in the bathroom throwing up."
Cohen said of Belter, "He is privileged, he comes from money, he is white. He was sentenced as an adult, appropriately. For an adult to get away with these crimes is unjust."
"He is tremendously remorseful for what he's done," defense attorney Barry N. Covert said. "There are clients who are never able to empathize with their victims no matter how much counseling they receive. Chris isn't one of them."
"It's going to be like a sword hanging over your head for the next eight years," Murphy, who retires Dec. 31, told Belter.
Cohen said the original judge in the case, the now-retired Sara Sheldon, made a similar warning to Belter in 2019. "There were none, no consequences," Cohen said.
Sheldon placed Belter on two years' interim probation to give him a chance to earn youthful offender status, which would have limited his sentence to four years and would have prevented him from having to register as a sex offender.
Sheldon predicted at the time that Belter would find it hard to comply with all the rules and restrictions she imposed, and in fact, he did not.
Support Local Journalism
Belter, who now lives in the City of Lockport, admitted last month that he violated probation by installing software on his personal computer to bypass a content block that prevented him from viewing pornography.
Belter told his probation officer that he's been viewing porn since age 7. "He has recently been treated with medication to lessen his libido," Murphy wrote.
The original crimes occurred in Belter's home on Mountain View Drive in one of Lewiston's priciest neighborhoods, which the kids who came to his parties dubbed the "party house."
"It's not a party house case," said Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh, who did not make a sentencing recommendation in court. "It was a house of sexual assault."
He said the "party house" tag "minimizes the impact on the victims."
He declined comment on the sentence.
According to State Police, Belter's mother, Tricia Vacanti, now 50; his stepfather, Gary E. Sullo, 56; and a family friend, Jessica M. Long, 42, supplied the girls with alcohol and marijuana during various parties and helped groom them for sexual assaults by Belter.
The three adults face charges in Lewiston Town Court of child endangerment and unlawfully dealing with a child.
According to Murphy's decision denying youth offender status, Belter's victims included a 16-year-old girl on the night of Feb. 3-4, 2017; a 15-year-old girl on the night of Nov. 22-23, 2017; a 16-year-old girl on Feb. 3-4, 2018; and a 16-year-old girl on Aug. 2, 2018.
Murphy was impressed by a "gripping statement" the fourth victim made in court Aug. 25, when Belter's sentencing was postponed.
He noted Belter's reaction, as reported by his psychologist, to the victim's statement.
"I got a glimpse of the pain I caused," Belter said Tuesday. "I manipulated your trust to steal something from you."
The judge wrote that the girl "spoke about a plant that she focused on in the Defendant's room that she focused on as he was raping her. During the rape, he told her to stop being such a baby. She focused her attention on the leaves of the plant as she cried during the attack. The Defendant told her that, if she stopped resisting, it wouldn't hurt as much."
After hearing that statement, psychologist Dr. David Heffler testified during an Oct. 18 hearing, Belter "appeared to comprehend how much harm he had done to other people," as Murphy put it.
"Through treatment and reflection I have come to feel deep shame for my actions," Belter said.
He will return to court Dec. 2 to be rated under the Sex Offender Registration Act as a Level 1, 2 or 3 offender.