Man who saw terroristic threat charges dismissed faces misdemeanors in May 14 threats case

A Buffalo man accused of referencing the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue in phone calls the day after the mass shooting who had felony terroristic threats charges recently dismissed now faces misdemeanor charges.

Joseph S. Chowaniec was arraigned Wednesday in Buffalo City Court on two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.

Chowaniec, 52, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He has been accused of calling Bocce Club Pizza on Delaware Avenue and Southern Tier Brewing in LECOM Harborcenter on May 15, asking for free food and, after being denied, referencing "Tops on Jefferson."

On May 14, 10 Black people were killed and three people were injured in horrific violence at the supermarket. An avowed white supremacist has pleaded guilty to 15 state charges in the mass killing and his federal defense attorneys have said he is willing to plead guilty to federal charges if prosecutors don't seek the death penalty.

According to court documents, Chowaniec is accused of calling the pizzeria around 12:05 p.m. When his request for free food was turned down, he allegedly twice said, "You can thank the Tops on Jefferson."

Around 1 p.m., he called Southern Tier Brewing and after being denied free food, allegedly twice said "Tops on Jefferson," according to the complaint.

Both businesses closed early because of the calls, according to court papers.

He was initially charged with making terroristic threats against the two restaurants, charges that were dismissed in late October by Erie County Judge James Bargnesi.

Bargnesi ruled that what Chowaniec was accused of doing was "not terrorism."

"It is beyond a doubt that terrorism poses a significant threat to our security and that crimes intended to intimidate or coerce the civilian population must be prosecuted and punished," Bargnesi wrote in a two-page decision. "This is not one of those cases."

A person found guilty of a misdemeanor can face up to a year in jail.