Man who punched Springville teacher found guilty of two misdemeanors

A man charged with punching a Springville Middle School teacher has been convicted of two misdemeanors after a one-day bench trial earlier this week, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns issued the verdict Friday morning in the case against Shawn R. Connors, 53.

Connors was convicted of third-degree assault and child endangerment, prosecutors said. He was initially charged in April with second-degree assault, which is a felony, along with misdemeanor trespassing and child endangerment. He was indicted in July on the assault and child endangerment charges.

Third-degree assault is considered a lesser-included offense to the felony assault charge.

Authorities previously said a male teacher was punched in the face multiple times outside the school at about 6:49 a.m. March 25. The attack occurred in retaliation for the teacher's son punching Connors' son, a law enforcement source said at the time.

Connors also pushed a juvenile witness, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 25.

