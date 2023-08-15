A North Tonawanda man who posed as a girl online to solicit explicit photos from young girls has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Michael Angstenberger, 48, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years and a $250,000 fine when he returns for sentencing Dec. 1.

Angstenberger entered his plea to receipt of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Prosecutors said Angstenberger, representing himself as a minor girl, used a Snapchat account to contact girls in other states and countries and obtain sexually explicit photos from them.

Prosecutors cited an instance where he asked for and received explicit photos from a 12-year-old girl in Kentucky on Dec. 5, 2021, and another undated instance where he did the same with another girl aged 11 or 12 in Arkansas.

Ross said the plea followed an investigation by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.