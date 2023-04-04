The case of a Buffalo man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to rob a University District convenience store has been transferred to Mental Health Court, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

If Sean Q. Ingleman, 46, successfully completes the Mental Health Court program, Flynn said, he can withdraw his guilty plea to a felony charge of third-degree attempted robbery and enter a plea instead to a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.

He remains free on his own recognizance, since bail is not required for the robbery charge, Flynn noted.

Ingleman admitted to demanding cash from a clerk in a convenience store on Main Street near West Winspear Avenue on May 25, 2022, and making a reference to the shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue less than two weeks earlier. Prosecutors said Ingleman took a beer before leaving the premises.