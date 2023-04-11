A gunman who led police on a cross-town pursuit a year ago that ended with a hail of bullets pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of attempted murder for shooting at police officers.

Kente Q. Bell, 29, of Buffalo, was driving on Bailey Avenue when he fired shots at police officers near Arden Avenue in the Kenfield neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The pursuit ended when Bell crashed his vehicle into a billboard pole on East Ferry Street near Fillmore Avenue. He continued shooting after the crash, and Buffalo police officers returned fire, prosecutors said.

Investigators believe Bell fired at least 14 shots at police throughout the pursuit, which began shortly before 6 p.m. March 29, 2022.

About 16 police officers fired their weapons during the incident, with an estimated 80% of officers' shots fired at the end of the chase, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has previously said.

Bell faces 20 years prison at his July 5 sentencing. He remains held without bail.

The incident started when police officers on routine patrol spotted Bell driving a vehicle with tinted windows on West Ferry Street near Niagara Street. The officers approached the vehicle, which was parked in Broderick Park. Bell drove off after the officers found that he was driving with a suspended registration, prosecutors said.

The high-speed police pursuit started northbound on Niagara Street into the Black Rock neighborhood, where a female passenger jumped from the vehicle. Bell then drove onto the Scajaquada Expressway and Kensington Expressway before exiting onto Bailey Avenue. He drove around police patrol vehicles that were parked in an attempt to stop him on Bailey.

Prosecutors said he attempted to cause the death of police officers by firing shots while driving on Bailey near Langfield Avenue. One police officer who was sitting in the passenger seat of a patrol vehicle was shot in the arm by the defendant, the DA's office said.

Two police officers shot were struck with bullets fired by other officers' weapons. One was hit in the ballistic vest while seated in the passenger seat of a patrol vehicle, uninjured by a bullet fired by the officer who was driving. The other officer injured by friendly fire was shot in a flurry of bullets fired by police after they encircled Bell's vehicle after it crashed near East Ferry and Fillmore, the district attorney previously said.

Flynn's office previously announced the actions of the police officers who fired their weapon were justified and they were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, but after the review of the incident, the district attorney said that "on some occasions along this whole route right here, I would say that common sense was not used."

Bell admitted to three counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.