A man who federal prosecutors said was the leader in a multimillion dollar narcotics trafficking ring that stretched from Mexico to Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to serve 27 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Adrian Goudelock, 40, also known as Ace Boogs, was convicted on a charge of conspiring to possess, with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine. Goudelock was additionally convicted of attempted possession and possession of five kilograms or more of cocaine, and money laundering conspiracy.

Prosecutors said an investigation began in October 2017 after law enforcement seized about 10 kilograms of cocaine and $259,960 in cash being shipped from El Paso, Texas, to Buffalo. Bulk shipments of cocaine were delivered to Goudelock in the Buffalo area. A total of 77 kilograms of cocaine were delivered to Buffalo and nearly $1 million in bulk U.S. currency was seized during the investigation.

Twelve defendants were charged and convicted in the case. An additional 21 defendants were charged in the Eastern District of Kentucky and the Northern District of Ohio, resulting in the seizure of an additional $2 million cash and about 41 kilograms of cocaine, prosecutors said.