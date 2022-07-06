Man who led Buffalo police on chase charged with 5 counts of attempted murder

The man accused of leading Buffalo police on a wild chase earlier this year that left three officers wounded is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning on five counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Kente Q. Bell also has been indicted on charges of weapons possession, reckless endangerment and unlawfully fleeing a police officer, according to court records.

Bell, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned before Erie County Judge Kenneth Case.

What began before 6 p.m. March 29 as a "suspicious vehicle" investigation in Broderick Park led to a 30-minute pursuit across the city. It ended with police shooting Bell near the corner of East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue.

After the incident, police said there were 19 separate crime scenes and nine Buffalo police vehicles had been damaged by gunfire.

Bell was previously charged in Buffalo City Court with one count of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also was ticketed for driving with a suspended registration and safety glass violation on his vehicle, according to court records.