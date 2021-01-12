Man who jumped from burning Falls apartment charged with arson

A Plainfield, N.J., man pleaded not guilty through an interpreter Monday to setting fire to a bed in an Airbnb apartment during a standoff with Niagara Falls police March 30.

Reymi A. Brito-Acosta, 23, was indicted on a second-degree arson charge. He speaks only Spanish and at first wouldn't tell police who he was, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Savoia said Tuesday.

Savoia said Brito-Acosta was one of a group staying at 1142 LaSalle Ave. She said the defendant jumped from the second floor of the house while wearing a mask and a cape. No one was hurt in the fire but the house was condemned, Savoia said.

Two of three psychologists who examined Brito-Acosta after his arrest deemed him mentally incompetent to stand trial, and he spent 90 days in a mental health facility before being deemed competent, Savoia said. County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who is considering a defense request for a new psychiatric evaluation, set bail at $100,000.

