A Buffalo man involved in the robberies of three credit union offices has been sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Ronald Morris, 48, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to pay a total of $551,286 in restitution.

He was convicted on charges of aggravated bank robbery, attempted bank robbery and using a firearm in performance of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors said he took part in robberies at the Tonawanda Federal Credit Union on Delaware Street in the City of Tonawanda on Feb. 17, 2019; at South Towns Community Federal Credit Union on South Park Avenue in Lackawanna on July 25, 2019; and at the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union on Sheridan Drive in Clarence on Nov. 7, 2019.

Morris and his accomplices made off with $111,992.18 in Tonawanda, $290,500 in Lackawanna and $148,793.90 in Clarence.