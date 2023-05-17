Dequan I. Richardson was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday morning for shooting into a crowd during a fireworks celebration in July 2021, killing a 3-year-old child and wounding three men.

Richardson, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder, three counts of assault and a weapons charge before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan for the shooting, as well as first-degree attempted robbery and unlawfully fleeing from a police officer from a January 2021 arrest.

Richardson's case was scheduled to go to trial next month, but as part of his plea deal, the judge agreed he could serve his sentences concurrently rather than consecutively, crediting him for "taking responsibility" by pleading guilty to a substantial charge.

On the night of July 5, 2021, a crowd gathered to watch an impromptu fireworks display on Donovan Drive in the Ferry Grider Homes. Authorities said that at least two people opened fire into the crowd at about 11 p.m., firing at least 40 rounds.

Shaquelle Walker Jr., a child riding his bike, was shot in the head and rushed to Erie County Medical Center. He was taken off life support four days later after he was declared brain dead. His family donated his organs. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Shaquelle was not the intended target of the shooting. Three men suffered gunshot wounds in the same incident.

Two days after the quadruple shooting, a Cheektowaga couple – Richardson, then 22, and Jonay B. Robinson, then 25 – were arrested on weapons and drug charges. Both were later indicted on the murder, assault and weapons charges.

In April, a jury found Robinson guilty of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and a count of second-degree criminal possession of a firearm.

The death of "Baby Quelle," as his family members called him, shocked the city. A community event was held in the child's memory, and a Ferry-Grider community room – with a TV, children's books and a lunch area – has since been named for him, the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority confirmed Friday.