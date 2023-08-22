A man who subjected a child to confinement in a bedroom and the garage in his Cheektowaga home has been sentenced to eight years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges also ordered James K. McGonnell, 43, to undergo five years of supervision after he is released. In addition, she issued a final order of protection through 2041 on behalf of the child.

Prosecutors said that McGonnell and his girlfriend, Carol Steinagle, 57, who were caregivers for the child, confined the youngster for extended periods of time in his residence on Queens Drive between November 2017 and January 2020.

According to prosecutors, the child was threatened and was denied food, clothing and access to a bathroom.

McGonnell and Steinagle pleaded guilty in March to second-degree kidnapping, a Class B violent felony. Both have been held without bail. Steinagle is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 18.