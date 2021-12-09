 Skip to main content
Man who collected four Falls felonies heads to prison for up to 13 years
Tommy C. Kraft shot at an Uber driver in a robbery attempt, was caught with illegal firearms and stole four vehicles, torching one and crashing another.

Tommy C. Kraft

Those crimes earned him a prison sentence of 11½ to 13 years Wednesday from State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. After Kraft is released, he will owe $37,343 in restitution.

Kraft, 30, of the Tuscarora Reservation, pleaded guilty June 21, settling a case that included two indictments and a weapons charge that hadn't yet gone to a grand jury.

Kraft stole a sport utility vehicle in Niagara Falls April 1, 2020, and set fire to it on the reservation, prosecutors said. He stole three other vehicles that month and crashed one of them on Buffalo Avenue in the Falls.

The Uber driver wasn't hurt when Kraft fired a shot from the back seat Oct. 23, 2020, in the Falls. Kraft was arrested Jan. 14 in a Falls hotel room where police found two illegal guns.

