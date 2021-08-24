Man who broke infant daughter's ribs, clavicle avoids jail

An Amherst man who broke his 1-month-old daughter's ribs and clavicle last year was lectured Tuesday by a judge who placed him on probation for five years.

Dominick Kroll, 21, was living in North Tonawanda when the crime occurred May 5, 2020. He squeezed the girl and broke two of her ribs, then threw her on a bed and broke her clavicle, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. read aloud from a presentencing report.

He could have sent Kroll to prison for up to four years for attempted second-degree assault.

Kloch said he intended to jail Kroll for six months at the start of his probation term, but he changed his mind after the tearful Kroll and his attorney, Joseph Scalzo, emphasized Kroll's remorse.

Kroll said he had an "I'm sorry" message tattooed on his left forearm.

"He's one of the most remorseful clients I've seen," Scalzo said.

