Reginald D. Barnes, 29, of Niagara Falls, entered the plea before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano to the highest of several charges against him, Seaman said. Ottaviano promised to send Barnes to prison for 16 years when he is sentenced, Seaman noted.

“But for the actions of a concerned citizen and Niagara Falls police officers, this incident could have ended much differently,” Seaman said. “The defendant was approaching the back yard of a person for whom an order of protection had previously been issued, and he was armed with a knife. When police attempted to place him under arrest for violating the order of protection, the defendant stabbed an officer in the back, then lunged at another officer. Luckily the officers were wearing body armor and were not injured."