A knife-wielding man who was shot in a confrontation with Niagara Falls police pleaded guilty Monday to attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.
Reginald D. Barnes, 29, of Niagara Falls, entered the plea before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano to the highest of several charges against him, Seaman said. Ottaviano promised to send Barnes to prison for 16 years when he is sentenced, Seaman noted.
Officers investigating a report of a suspicious person June 3 encountered Barnes, who was on probation after pleading guilty to first-degree sexual abuse last May, behind a pharmacy at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street.
“But for the actions of a concerned citizen and Niagara Falls police officers, this incident could have ended much differently,” Seaman said. “The defendant was approaching the back yard of a person for whom an order of protection had previously been issued, and he was armed with a knife. When police attempted to place him under arrest for violating the order of protection, the defendant stabbed an officer in the back, then lunged at another officer. Luckily the officers were wearing body armor and were not injured."