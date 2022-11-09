Man who allegedly attacked his lawyer is arraigned on second-degree assault charge

A Buffalo man accused of attacking his lawyer was arraigned Wednesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with second-degree assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Londarr S. Ward assaulted his defense attorney Sept. 27 during a meeting inside the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden. Ward is accused of punching his lawyer, Joseph J. Terranova, several times with a closed fist, causing injuries to his face, left shoulder and chest. If convicted, Ward faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Prosecutors said the incident occurred while Ward was in custody following his indictment on four counts of first-degree robbery and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection with four convenience store robberies in Cheektowaga and Amherst in February and March 2021.

Ward faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if he is convicted of first-degree robbery, the highest charge in the indictment. If convicted of two or more first-degree robbery charges, he could be sentenced to a maximum of 50 years.

He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 23 for a pre-trial conference on both cases, and remains held without bail.