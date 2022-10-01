Man who admitted to two murders should be able to withdraw guilty pleas because of how police obtained DNA, attorney says

Charles L. Jones wants to withdraw his guilty pleas to murdering his girlfriend and his mother in Buffalo in the summer of 2019.

And one of his former defense attorneys said in court last week he believes Jones has new legal grounds for pulling back his admissions.

Buffalo police got Jones to voluntarily provide a DNA sample under false pretenses, attorney Robert Cutting testified in Erie County Court.

County prosecutors say there was no problem with what police did. But they also said the case would have proceeded the same way because investigators would have had other means to acquire a DNA sample from Jones.

Jones, 27, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to two counts of second-degree murder in the slayings of Jacquetta L. Lee, 25, and Alethia Atwood Williams, 52. Lee was found dead July 18, 2019, in her Main Street apartment. Police found Williams' body in her Jefferson Avenue apartment on Aug. 16, 2019. She hadn't been seen in weeks and police believe she had been dead more than three weeks.

Both victims were stabbed to death.

Cutting said he sent a letter to prosecutors and the court in September 2021 informing them that Jones wanted to withdraw his pleas.

In February of this year, Jones' attorneys told Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio their client had since had a "change of heart." In August, DiTullio granted a request by the District Attorney's Office for a hearing on Jones' request to withdraw his pleas.

At that hearing on Tuesday, Cutting said he didn't realize what the police had done until he was reviewing transcripts of the hearings in the summer of 2020.

He also told the judge he never discussed the issue with his client because they could not talk privately due to changes to jail operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As an example of the difficulties in jailhouse communication, Cutting said prosecutors called a jail deputy to testify at evidence suppression hearings about something overheard during a meeting between Jones and a visitor.

In evidence suppression hearings prior to the pandemic, a Buffalo police detective testified she asked Jones if he would be willing to have his hands and arms swabbed for gunshot residue, Cutting said.

Police instead used the opportunity to collect Jones' DNA, which eventually linked Jones to his girlfriend's home and then to his mother's apartment, he said.

Cutting told the judge the first time he raised the issue in court was during Tuesday's testimony.

In a written statement, District Attorney John J. Flynn defended the actions of the Buffalo police detective and said even if there was a problem, it would not have ultimately made a difference in the case.

"It is our position that the detective did nothing wrong under the law and this issue would not have been successful if raised," Flynn said. "Even if the evidence was theoretically suppressed, we would have been able to get the DNA anyways and it wouldn't have changed anything. Either way, it is not an appropriate ground for the defendant to withdraw his plea."

The judge assigned Jones a new attorney, Parker R. MacKay, in August when she granted the hearing. Cutting and defense attorney Emily Trott, who had represented Jones, both testified at Tuesday's hearing.

In January or February 2021, Jones indicated he would be interested in pleading guilty, Cutting said.

On June 30, 2021, the day Jones entered the guilty pleas, Cutting and Trott met with him in a holding cell adjacent to the courtroom for about 45 minutes and tried to convince him it wasn't in his best interest to take the plea, they said.

DiTullio never issued a ruling on the issues raised at the suppression hearings.

When asked Tuesday why Jones pleaded guilty, Cutting said Jones indicated to him that "in some sort of moral sense" and an "almost karmic sense" he felt responsible for Lee's death, even though he maintained he was not present.

Jones indicated he felt he wasn't there "to protect her" and he "wanted to assume responsibility," Cutting said.

The decision about pleading guilty is ultimately up to the person charged, and a person does not have to follow their attorney's advice.

The maximum sentence for a second-degree murder conviction in New York State is 25 years to life in prison, meaning Jones could have faced up to 50 years to life in prison.

As part of the pleas, DiTullio indicated she would sentence Jones to 40 years to life in prison, as long as he didn't file a motion for a reduced sentence under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, which Jones had indicated he wanted to do.

Cutting also said visitation restrictions caused by the pandemic limited the amount of overall interaction he had with Jones. He told the judge Jones seemed to understand his case, including the evidence at the prosecution's disposal, and he was engaged and an active participant in his defense.

His mother and girlfriend are the only two deaths Jones has been tied to.

Police and prosecutors have also kept open an investigation into the February 2018 death of Jones and Lee's 10-month-old daughter, Royalty Ava Lee-Jones. Police have said they believe Jones was alone with the then-1-month-old before she was rushed to the hospital in May 2017. Doctors found she had suffered brain damage and she spent most of the rest of her life in the hospital.

DiTullio is expected to issue a decision Nov. 17 about whether Jones can withdraw his pleas.