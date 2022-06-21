Man who admitted killing mother, girlfriend wants to withdraw his guilty pleas

Nearly a year ago, just outside a third-floor courtroom downtown, Charles L. Jones spoke with his two attorneys for about 45 minutes.

The attorneys were trying to convince Jones not to do what it appeared he had already decided: plead guilty to murder charges in the separate killings of his mother and girlfriend.

Over the preceding six months, according to his defense attorneys, they had less than an hour of interaction with their client. That limited amount of time to talk about the case meant the guilty pleas Jones entered that day were not made knowingly or intelligently, as legally required, his attorneys now say.

And that's why, the attorneys argued last week, Jones should be allowed to withdraw them.

People charged with crimes are legally permitted to plead guilty against the advice of counsel, but Jones did it and got nothing in return, attorney Robert Cutting told the judge.

"There was no benefit to him in doing so," Cutting said.

Jones pleaded guilty June 30, 2021, in Erie County Court to two counts of second-degree murder, the charges he faced in connection with the slayings of his mother, Alethia Atwood Williams, and his girlfriend, Jacquetta L. Lee.

Lee, 25, was found fatally stabbed in her Main Street apartment on July 18, 2019.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Buffalo police went to Jones' mother's Jefferson Avenue apartment with a warrant for his arrest. After a three-hour standoff, police found Jones's mother's body in a closet. The 52-year-old, who also was fatally stabbed, had been dead more than three weeks.

Jones, now 27, has yet to be sentenced.

During arguments before Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, Cutting and co-counsel Emily Trott said they should have made it clearer on the record that day in court almost a year ago that Jones was taking the pleas against their advice.

In addition, both should have made motions to be relieved as Jones' attorneys, Cutting said.

The limited amount of time they had seen their client was due to conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, including a lack of areas in the Erie County Holding Center to have private conversations between attorney and client, he said.

In response, DiTullio asked Cutting whether that meant any guilty pleas tendered during the pandemic could be considered valid.

In their motion filed with the court and in their arguments in court last week, Jones' defense attorneys failed to cite any legal authority on which they had based their arguments to have the pleas withdrawn, Assistant District Attorney Eugene Partridge told the judge.

The parties had 10 court appearances in the case before Jones entered the pleas, which offered ample opportunity for discussions between client and counsel, Partridge said.

In fact, just before he entered his pleas, Jones answered in the affirmative when asked by the judge if he had enough time to consider his choice, the prosecutor said.

DiTullio told attorneys she would issue a decision Aug. 2.

Curtis Lee, Jacquetta's father, has been attending Jones' court appearances, including last week's. He described Jones' actions since pleading guilty as "shenanigans."

He said he doesn't buy Jones' attorneys' arguments that there wasn't enough opportunity for consultation. Jones' attempt to withdraw his pleas has been aggravating for his family, Curtis Lee said.

Lee believed his daughter was a victim of domestic violence, but she refused to seek an order of protection. He said his daughter's killing was allowed to happen due to weaknesses in the system that's supposed to protect victims of domestic violence.

He said he believes changes need to be made to the system, including allowing third parties to seek orders of protection that forbid contact between two people.

He said he felt powerless and put faith in a system that didn't work. And his daughter is dead because of it, he said.

"I'm a grown man and I let a kid kill my daughter," he said.

With the existing pleas, Jones faces a prison term of up to 50 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors were prepared to agree, and the judge was willing to commit, to a 40-years-to-life sentence, defense attorneys said. But that was only if Jones agreed to waive his right to proceed to seek a mitigated sentence by making a claim he was a victim of domestic violence.

Jones has submitted a request to the Erie County Assigned Counsel Program, which provides his defense attorneys, asking new counsel be assigned.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

