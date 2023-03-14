A Buffalo man is scheduled to go on trial next month on charges he killed his mother and his girlfriend almost four years ago, charges to which he previously pleaded guilty but has been trying to withdraw for a year and a half.

Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio granted Charles L. Jones' request to withdraw his pleas to two counts of second-degree murder, ruling Jones was not afforded constitutionally guaranteed "meaningful representation."

The judge agreed with arguments from Jones' former defense attorneys last year that conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic hampered their ability to help Jones fully vet his legal options. The pandemic limited the amount of time they interacted and the amount of time for confidential communications, the attorneys told the judge.

"The instant matter presents a unique situation for the court: Experienced, well-respected defense counsel have admitted that they did not provide defendant with effective assistance," DiTullio wrote in her decision dated March 3. "This court cannot ignore such assertions."

The judge said in November she would allow Jones to withdraw his pleas, but her rationale was not revealed until her written decision was issued.

Jones, 27, pleaded guilty in June 2021 in the fatal stabbings of Jacquetta L. Lee, 25, and Alethia Atwood Williams, 52. Jones faces up to 50 years to life in prison.

Police found Lee dead in her Main Street apartment on July 18, 2019. About a month later, Atwood Williams' body was found in her Jefferson Avenue apartment.

In September 2021, one of Jones' former attorneys sent a letter to the court and prosecutors informing them Jones wanted to withdraw his pleas. In August 2022, DiTullio granted Jones a hearing, which was held in October. Both of Jones' former attorneys, Robert J. Cutting and Emily Trott, testified at the hearing.

DiTullio wrote that her decision was narrow and based on the facts of this case.

"In reaching this decision, this court is not making a general pronouncement that all guilty pleas entered during the pandemic were somehow compromised; they were not," the judge wrote.

During October's hearing, Cutting testified he believed Buffalo police obtained a DNA sample from Jones under false pretenses. It was the first time the issue had been raised in court.

Cutting said he was never able to discuss that with his client because of a lack of privacy afforded in jail, thanks to operational changes caused by the pandemic. That provided additional grounds for the withdrawal of the pleas, he said.

The judge agreed the issue could result in the suppression of DNA evidence, and possibly other evidence. Prosecutors have defended the police actions and said investigators would ultimately have been able to obtain Jones' DNA.

As part of the previous pleas, the judge indicated she would sentence Jones to 40 years to life in prison as long as he didn't seek a reduced sentence under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act.

Parker R. MacKay, who has been Jones' attorney since August, said it's not typical that this type of motion from a defendant is granted.

"I think the judge recognized the uniqueness of this case and the circumstances of the pandemic that led to his attorneys not being able to provide the full scope of representation needed to make a decision in a case this important," MacKay said.

Jury selection for a trial anticipated to take at least two weeks is scheduled to begin April 24.

Jones also has ties to a third death. Police and prosecutors have kept open an investigation into the February 2018 death of Jones and Lee's 10-month-old daughter, Royalty Ava-Lee Jones. Police believe Jones was alone with the then-1-month-old in May 2017 just before she was rushed to the hospital. She suffered brain damage and spent most of the rest of her life in the hospital.